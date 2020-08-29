HIGHLIGHTS: Rios scores four touchdowns, Wall dominates Eastland

EASTLAND — Senior running back Chase Rios scored four touchdowns, while senior quarterback added one touchdown, and Wall dominated Eastland 38-3 in its season opener at Maverick Stadium.

