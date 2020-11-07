HIGHLIGHTS: Ozona locks up two-seed with win over Johnson City

OZONA, Texas — Ozona secured the second-seed in District 14-2A Div. I with a 20-0 win over Johnson City Friday night at Lion Stadium.

The Lions will face Flatonia in the bi-district round on Nov. 12 at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

