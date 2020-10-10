HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Wall defeats TLCA in District opener

SAN ANGELO, Texas–TLCA hosted No. 8 Wall to kick off district play. The Hawks beat the Eagles, 72-0.

Wall (4-2, 1-0) will be on the road at Jim Ned on Friday, October 16th. TLCA (0-6, 0-1) will travel to Clyde next Friday.

