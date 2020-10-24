HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Christoval wins seventh straight, beats Eldorado in key district showdown

ELDORADO, Texas– The No. 8 Christoval Cougars defeated Eldorado on the road 43-20 in a District 14-2A Div. II showdown.



The Cougars (7-1, 3-0) will host Junction (5-3, 2-1) on Friday, October 30th at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles (3-5, 2-1) will host Menard (0-8, 0-3).



