HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Christoval wins district opener over Rocksprings

CHRISTOVAL, Texas–No. 8 Christoval hosted Rocksprings to kick off district play. The Cougars beat the Angoras 32-20.

Christoval (5-1, 1-0) will be back at home to host Menard (0-6, 0-1) on Friday, October 16th.



