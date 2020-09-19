HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Wink fights back to beat Eldorado

ELDORADO, Texas — No. 5 Wink handed Eldorado its third loss of the season 61-46 Friday night at Larry Mitchel Stadium.

Eldorado (1-3) will travel to Sonora (0-4) on Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

