STERLING CITY — No. 5 Sterling City prevailed 62-58 over No. 2 Borden County, in a battle of perennial six man powers at Eagle Stadium.

The Eagles (4-0) scored the go ahead touchdown with under one minute left in the game.

Sterling City goes on the road for a neutral site game against No. 10 Happy at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Gail.