HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Sterling City stays undefeated, shuts out Eden

EDEN, Texas– The No. 2 Sterling City Eagles are 6-0 after beating the Eden Bulldogs 48-0 on the road. The Bulldogs drop to 1-5 and extend their losing streak to five games.

Sterling City will be on the road at Bronte (1-4) for their District 8-1A Div. I opener on Friday, October 9th. Eden will be on the road at Veribest (2-2) on Friday.

