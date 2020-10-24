WESTBROOK — No. 2 Sterling City took down No. 1 Westbrook in a critical District 8-1A matchup at Wildcat Stadium.
The Eagles (8-0, 2-0 in district) scored 24 unanswered points and after taking the lead, held onto it for the remainder of the contest.
Sterling City returns home against Highland at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Stadium.
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Sterling City picks up big win over No. 1 Westbrook, in driver’s seat in 8-1A Div. I
