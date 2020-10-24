HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Sterling City picks up big win over No. 1 Westbrook, in driver’s seat in 8-1A Div. I

WOLFFORTH -- Central remained unbeaten in District 2-6A with a 35-7 victory over Frenship at Peoples Bank Stadium.

The Bobcats (2-3, 2-0 in district) jumped out to a 14-0 in the second quarter and carried their momentum into the second half, holding the Tigers scoreless.

Central will look to keep its perfect district record against Odessa at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium for homecoming.

*CORRECTION: Abilene beat Permian 27-25. Central is in sole possession in 2-6A.