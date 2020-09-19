HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Westbrook zooms past Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Texas — No. 1 Westbrook took care of business against Water Valley defeating the Wildcats 56-8 Friday night at Diddle Young Field.

Water Valley (0-1) will host Borden County (2-2) on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

