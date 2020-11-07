HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City thumps Robert Lee, wins outright district title

STERLING CITY — No. 1 Sterling City mercy-ruled Robert Lee 76-0, claiming the outright District 8-1A Division title and finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1973.

The Eagles (10-0, 5-0 in district) will face Hermleigh in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee.

