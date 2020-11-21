HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City takes down No. 5 Rankin in high scoring affair

BIG LAKE — No. 1 Sterling City battled back from a halftime deficit to beat No. 5 Rankin 100-88 in a 1A Division I area round matchup at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles (12-0) pulled ahead with touchdowns by Francisco Gonzales and Kamden Pruitt late in the third quarter and never looked back.

Sterling City will face a No. 3 Westbrook for the second time this season in the regional round, time and location to be announced.

