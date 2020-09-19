HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View loses to Snyder, drops second straight game

Snyder, Texas — Snyder defeated Lake View 36-12 Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Chiefs fall to 2-2 overall and will battle Brownfield (0-3) at Cub Stadium on Sept. 25.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

