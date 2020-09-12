HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Sweetwater on homecoming

Lake View High School — Team Scores

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The Lake View Chiefs hosted Sweetwater for the first meeting between the two programs since 2017. The Mustangs beat the Chiefs 58-42.

Sweetwater scored quickly on their first possession, with a touchdown pass to Darian Carr from Leo Holsey to lead 6-0 with 10:43 in the 1st quarter.

The Mustangs (1-1) scored 22 points in the 1st quarter. Lake View (2-1) scored their first points of the game in the 2nd quarter, when Albert Rodriguez threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Austin Bandy, bringing the score to 28-6.

The Chiefs will be on the road next week at Snyder. Kick off will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18th at Tiger Stadium.

