HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Sweetwater on homecoming

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The Lake View Chiefs hosted Sweetwater for the first meeting between the two programs since 2017. The Mustangs beat the Chiefs 58-42.

Sweetwater scored quickly on their first possession, with a touchdown pass to Darian Carr from Leo Holsey to lead 6-0 with 10:43 in the 1st quarter.

The Mustangs (1-1) scored 22 points in the 1st quarter. Lake View (2-1) scored their first points of the game in the 2nd quarter, when Albert Rodriguez threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Austin Bandy, bringing the score to 28-6.

The Chiefs will be on the road next week at Snyder. Kick off will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18th at Tiger Stadium.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval overcomes turnovers to beat Sonora

SONORA (Texas) – The Christoval Cougars top host Sonora Broncos, 22-14. The Cougars fumbled twice in the first half,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall suffers first loss of season

WALL (Texas) – The Wall Hawks suffer their first loss of the season at the hand of San Antonio Cornerstone Christian,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee squeaks past Veribest for first win

ROBERT LEE, Texas — Robert Lee outlasted Veribest 33-32 in a thriller Friday Night at Griffith Stadium for the team’s f…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek overcomes turnovers, snags first win over TLCA in two years

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grape Creek Eagles defeated TLCA 42-12 Friday night at Lake View Stadium for their first win o…

• Wall set for another challenging non-district matchup

WALL — Wall is no stranger to scheduling hard non-district opponents. Last week the Hawks (2-0) knocked off 2A…

• Week 3 preview: Lake View, Wall look to stay perfect; TLCA, Grape Creek battle for first win

Sweetwater vs Lake View, 7 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium For the second consecutive year, Lake View is 2-0 to start a…