HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View beats Fabens, secures first four-win season since 2014

FABENS, Texas– Lake View defeated Fabens on the road 49-20 for week six of high school football. This is the first four-win season for the Chiefs since 2014.
Lake View (4-2) will be on the road at Hereford on Friday, October 9th.
