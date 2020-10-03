HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View beats Fabens, secures first four-win season since 2014

FABENS, Texas– Lake View defeated Fabens on the road 49-20 for week six of high school football. This is the first four-win season for the Chiefs since 2014.

Lake View (4-2) will be on the road at Hereford on Friday, October 9th.



