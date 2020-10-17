HIGHLIGHTS: Junction defeats Miles, improves to 2-0 in District 14-2A Div. II

MILES, Texas– Miles hosted Junction for a District 14-2A Div. II showdown. The Bulldogs are coming off a loss to Eldorado, the Eagles are coming off a win to Menard.



The Eagles beat the Bulldogs 33-6.



Miles (2-5, 0-2) will be on the road at Menard (0-7, 0-2) next week on Friday, October 23rd. Junction (5-2, 2-0) will play Rocksprings at home next Friday.

