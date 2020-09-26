HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County tops Cherokee on Homecoming

Inside the Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERTZON, Texas–Irion County beat Cherokee for their homecoming game 73-28.

The Hornets (5-0) will be on the road at Blackwell (3-2) on Friday, October 2nd.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Early blanks Grape Creek
EARLY, Texas–Grape Creek was on the road at Early and lost, 36-0. With the loss, the Eagles lose their second straight…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Strong second half lifts Christoval past Goldthwaite
CHRISTOVAL, Texas– The Christoval Cougars hosted Goldthwaite to wrap up their non-district schedule on Friday night….

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest blanks Panther Creek for second win
VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest played well in all three phases against Panther Creek as the Falcons shutout the Panthers 5…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora outlasts Eldorado in overtime for first win
SONORA, Texas — Sonora picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion Friday night after beating rival E…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Wall flops on road against Midland Christian
MIDLAND, Texas — No. 3 Wall struggled to find the endzone against Midland Christian, losing 40-6 Friday night at G…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ozona uses 2nd half to beat Brady
BRADY (Texas) – The Ozona Lions use a big 2nd half to comeback and beat host Brady Bulldogs, 20-14. The Ozona Lions go…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule