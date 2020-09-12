HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County remains perfect, takes down Fort Davis

Irion County High School — Team Scores

Irion County remains perfect, takes down Fort Davis

MERTZON, Texas– The Irion County Hornets are 3-0 after beating Fort Davis 51-6 at home.

The Hornets will be at home against next week to host Permian Basin CO-OP at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18th.

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule