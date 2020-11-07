HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County punches ticket to playoffs, downs Eden for final spot

EDEN, Texas — Irion County is heading to the Class 1A playoffs after beating Eden 78-52 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium for the final spot in District 14-1A Div. I.

The Hornets will face No. 5 May in the bi-district round on Nov. 13 at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

