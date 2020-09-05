Irion County High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County handles Robert Lee, improves to 2-0

ROBERT LEE, Texas– Robert Lee hosted Irion County to kick off week two of the season. The Hornets beat the Steers 67-8.

Irion County improves to 2-0. This was Robert Lee’s season opener, and they move to 0-1.

The Hornets will host Fort Davis next Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Robert Lee will host Veribest at 7:30 p.m.

