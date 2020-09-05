HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County handles Robert Lee, improves to 2-0

ROBERT LEE, Texas– Robert Lee hosted Irion County to kick off week two of the season. The Hornets beat the Steers 67-8.

Irion County improves to 2-0. This was Robert Lee’s season opener, and they move to 0-1.

The Hornets will host Fort Davis next Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Robert Lee will host Veribest at 7:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles drops to 0-2 after loss to Coahoma

MILES, Texas– The Miles Bulldogs hosted Coahoma to kick off week two of high school football. Coahoma beat Miles 49-0,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Menard falls to McCamey at Badger Stadium

MCCAMEY, Texas — The Menard Yellowjackets fall to 0-2 on the year after losing to McCamey 56-6 Friday night at Badger S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Wink blows past Ozona for second win

WINK, Texas — No. 5 Wink defeated the Ozona Lions 35-19 at Wildcat Field on Friday Night. The Lions fall to 1-1 on t…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Junction finds win column against TLCA

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Junction Eagles picked up their first win of the season after defeating TLCA 40-13 Friday n…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval completes comeback against Grape Creek

GRAPE CREEK (Texas) – The Christoval Cougars erased a halftime deficit to win on the road against the Grape Creek…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger shuts out Buckaroos

BALLINGER (Texas) – The Ballinger Bearcats keep the Breckenridge Buckaroos off the scoreboard on Friday night at…