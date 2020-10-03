HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County gets hard-fought win over Blackwell, stays undefeated

BLACKWELL — Irion County kept its perfect record intact with a 78-52 win over Blackwell in a non-district matchup at Hornet Stadium.

Irion County (6-0) led 20-16 midway through the second quarter and started to pull away from Blackwell (3-3) before halftime.

Irion County kicks off district against Water Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday at O.K. Wolfenbarger Stadium, while Blackwell hosts Olfen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

