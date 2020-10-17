HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County bounces back, beats Paint Rock

MERTZON, Texas– Irion County bounced back from a loss to Water Valley last week, defeating Paint Rock 56-6.



The Hornets improve to 7-1 and 1-1 in District 14-1A Div. I. The Indians drop to 2-3 and 0-1 in District.



Irion County will be off next week. Paint Rock will play Veribest (2-4, 0-2) on Friday, October 23rd at home.



