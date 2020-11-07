HIGHLIGHTS: Hawks edge Early, clinch two seed in District 3-3A Div. I

WALL, Texas– The Wall Hawks defeated Early 19-7 to wrap up the regular season. Wall (7-3, 4-1) clinched the two seed in District 3-3A Division I.
The Hawks will face Boyd (8-2) in the Bi-District round at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12th at Lion Stadium in Dublin.
More Stories for you
• 4A-1A Bi-District Playoff Pairings
Class 4A Division IW1 Clint vs F2 Lake View, 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in WinkClass 3A Division IR3 Wall vs T4…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger claims district title with win over Sonora
SONORA (Texas)- The Ballinger Bearcats claim the outright district title in District 2-3A Division II after their win…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Central clinches playoff spot with win over Midland
MIDLAND (Texas)- The Central football team will play postseason football this season. The Bobcats are the first ones…
• Christoval looking to claim first outright district title since moving to 11-man
CHRISTOVAL — No. 8 Christoval has never won an outright district championship since moving to 11-man football in 1994….
• Wall trying to carry momentum into postseason
WALL — Wall bounced back with a dominant all-around performance in a 36-6 win over Clyde last week and took over sole…
• Central hoping to clinch playoff spot
SAN ANGELO — The Central football program set out with three major goals for its season. Clinch a playoff spot, win a…