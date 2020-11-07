HIGHLIGHTS: Hawks edge Early, clinch two seed in District 3-3A Div. I

WALL, Texas– The Wall Hawks defeated Early 19-7 to wrap up the regular season. Wall (7-3, 4-1) clinched the two seed in District 3-3A Division I.

The Hawks will face Boyd (8-2) in the Bi-District round at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12th at Lion Stadium in Dublin.



