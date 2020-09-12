HIGHLIGHTS: Eden drops back-to-back games, loses to Ira

EDEN, Texas– The Eden Bulldogs lost to Ira 66-18, suffering their second straight loss to drop to 1-2.

Eden will be on the road at Garden City (1-2) next week for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, September 18th at Bearkat Stadium.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Sweetwater on homecoming

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The Lake View Chiefs hosted Sweetwater for the first meeting between the two programs since 2017….

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval overcomes turnovers to beat Sonora

SONORA (Texas) – The Christoval Cougars top host Sonora Broncos, 22-14. The Cougars fumbled twice in the first half,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall suffers first loss of season

WALL (Texas) – The Wall Hawks suffer their first loss of the season at the hand of San Antonio Cornerstone Christian,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee squeaks past Veribest for first win

ROBERT LEE, Texas — Robert Lee outlasted Veribest 33-32 in a thriller Friday Night at Griffith Stadium for the team’s f…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek overcomes turnovers, snags first win over TLCA in two years

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grape Creek Eagles defeated TLCA 42-12 Friday night at Lake View Stadium for their first win o…

• Wall set for another challenging non-district matchup

WALL — Wall is no stranger to scheduling hard non-district opponents. Last week the Hawks (2-0) knocked off 2A…