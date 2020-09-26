HIGHLIGHTS: Early blanks Grape Creek

EARLY, Texas–Grape Creek was on the road at Early and lost, 36-0. With the loss, the Eagles lose their second straight game.

Grape Creek (1-4) will be off next week and will kick off District 2-3A DII play on October 9th against Bangs.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Strong second half lifts Christoval past Goldthwaite

CHRISTOVAL, Texas– The Christoval Cougars hosted Goldthwaite to wrap up their non-district schedule on Friday night….

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest blanks Panther Creek for second win

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest played well in all three phases against Panther Creek as the Falcons shutout the Panthers 5…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora outlasts Eldorado in overtime for first win

SONORA, Texas — Sonora picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion Friday night after beating rival E…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Wall flops on road against Midland Christian

MIDLAND, Texas — No. 3 Wall struggled to find the endzone against Midland Christian, losing 40-6 Friday night at G…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ozona uses 2nd half to beat Brady

BRADY (Texas) – The Ozona Lions use a big 2nd half to comeback and beat host Brady Bulldogs, 20-14. The Ozona Lions go…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View outlasts Brownfield in thriller

SAN ANGELO- The Lake View Chiefs outlast the Brownfield Cubs in a high scoring thriller at San Angelo Stadium, 63-40….