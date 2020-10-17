HIGHLIGHTS: Central prevails in Little Southwest Conference return, cruises past rival Abilene

Week 8 of the Texas High School Football season featured Central's return to the Little Southwest Conference and multiple matchups with district and playoff implications.

The Bobcats picked up their first win of the season over classic rival Abilene in the 96th meeting, while No. 10 Jim Ned took down No. 9 Wall in District 3-3A Divison I.

Check out Inside the Game for the highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.