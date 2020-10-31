HIGHLIGHTS: Brady secures playoff spot with win over Ingram Moore

BRADY, Texas — The Brady Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Class 2A playoffs after beating Ingram Moore 53-34 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

Brady (4-5, 2-2) claimed the final playoff spot in District 2-3A Div. II and will compete as the four-seed. The Bulldogs will travel to Bangs (7-1, 3-1) on Nov. 6 to wrap up the regular season.

More Stories for you

• Christoval welcomes McFarland, USA star for visit

CHRISTOVAL- The Christoval Cougars cross country team heard from Thomas Valles, who was a stand-out cross country…

• Irion County mercy-rules Veribest, keeps playoff hopes alive

MERTZON — Irion County cruised to a 57-8 third quarter mercy-rule victory over District 14-1A Divison I opponent…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora Bi-District Champions over Grape Creek

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The UIL Volleyball playoffs are officially here. Sonora and Grape Creek played in the Bi-District…

• Week 10 Preview: Central returns home, Small school district title and playoff scenarios

Bangs vs Ballinger, 7 p.m. Friday at Bearcat StadiumBallinger head coach Chuck Lipsey is no stranger to this matchup….

• Ozona ‘not downplaying importance’ of district showdown with Mason

OZONA — Since suffering back to back losses in Week 2 and 3, Ozona is on a five-game winning streak, outscoring…

• Central looking polished through two district games

SAN ANGELO — Through two district games, Central is unbeaten and in sole possession of first place in District…