HIGHLIGHTS: Bangs shuts down Sonora

SONORA, Texas — The Bangs Dragons snapped Sonora’s three-game winning streak with a 48-14 victory Friday night at Bronco Stadium.

With the loss, the Broncos fall to 3-5 overall, 2-1 in District 2-3A Div. II. Sonora will travel to Grape Creek (1-7, 0-3) on Oct. 30 for its second-to-last game of the regular season.

