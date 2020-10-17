HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger blanks Grape Creek

BALLINGER, Texas– The Ballinger Bearcats hosted the Grape Creek Eagles in week 8 of high school football, and the Bearcats won 41-0.

Ballinger improves to 7-1 and 2-0 in District 2-3A Div. II. Grape Creek drops to 1-6 and 0-2 in district. The Bearcats will play Ingram Moore on the road on Friday, October 23rd. Grape Creek will host Brady (2-5, 0-2) on Friday.

