Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week

A full moon rises at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in in 2017. NASA/Kim Shiflett

An early start to the spooky season. On Friday the 13th a full moon will be lighting up the night sky, according to NASA.

Having a full moon coincide with the supposedly unlucky day in the U.S. is super rare.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, there has not been a nationwide Friday the 13th full Moon since Oct. 13, 2000, and it will not happen again until Aug. 13, 2049.

In the Eastern time zone, the exact moment the full Moon occurs will be early Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:33 a.m. For everyone else, the Moon will be its fullest before midnight on Friday, Sept. 13. Either way, the moon will appear full from Thursday night through Sunday morning, NASA says.

This weekend’s full Moon is the closest to the autumnal equinox, making it the Harvest Moon, according to NASA.

“During the harvest season farmers sometimes need to work late into the night by the light of the Moon. Usually the full Moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the Moon seems to rise at nearly the same time: just 25 to 30 minutes later,” according to NASA.