Paleontologists unearth a femur belonging to one of the biggest dinosaurs of all time

(CNN) – At a paleontological site in southwestern France, a thigh bone from one of the biggest animals to ever exist has been unearthed.

The femur bone is measured to be over six feet long and is thought to have belonged to a sauropod — a subgroup of herbivorous, long-necked and four-legged dinosaurs common in the Jurassic era.

“This femur is huge! And in an exceptional state of conservation. It’s very moving,” Jean-François Tournepiche, curator at the Museum of Angouleme, told Le Parisien.

The bone was found at the Angeac-Charente excavation site, where in 2010 paleontologists extracted another femur, also measuring over six feet long.

Scientists have succeeded in rebuilding over half a sauropod, since then, according to Le Parisien, along with other bone, fossil and vertebrate discoveries.