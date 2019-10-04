Jupiter will be easy to spot tonight; Saturn this weekend

On Oct. 3, 2019, the waxing crescent moon will pass less than 2 degrees from the planet Jupiter. With binoculars or a telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four Galilean moons, too.

SAN ANGELO, TX – Mostly clear night skies are in store for the next few days giving many stargazers some treats to look for.

The waxing crescent moon will make Jupiter easy to spot in the night sky Thursday night.

Jupiter is the third brightest object in the night sky after the moon and Venus. During this time of the year, Venus will be located near the horizon.

Jupiter will be sitting next to the moon on the evening of Oct. 3. The event will be short-lived however, with the moon setting just after 10 p.m. CST.

As the moon continues east over the next few nights, Saturn will become easy to spot. On Saturday night, October 5, the moon will sit next to Saturn as a pair before the moon sets just after 11 p.m. CST.

Keep in mind when looking at the night sky, planets do not twinkle like stars do. This is a good double-check that what you are seeing is indeed a planet.

Venus will re-emerge in the night sky and become the brightest planet again in the next few weeks.