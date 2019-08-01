A new survey shows that Mario Kart may increase relationships

Who would have thought that smashing buttons and wishing your partner ill will on a colorful road would bring you closer together and make your relationship stronger?

The latest results from GetCenturyLink indicate that not all video games are bad for relationships. In fact, it turns out some video games can be catalysts to building relationships.

“Video games can help people work together for a common goal, share challenges, compete, joint problem-solve, and more,” says Ryan M. Earl, senior associate therapist at the Chicago Center for Relationship Counselings. “Video games, like anything else, can be a shared activity, and shared activities can foster intimacy between people.”

Dr. James Gaskin, video game developer and professor of information systems conducted a study showing that collaborative video games can increase office productivity and have a positive affect on romantic relationships.

“We surveyed more than 1000 people and asked tough gaming and relationship questions to see if PC and console gaming has had a positive or negative influence on their romantic relationships,” said Gaskin.

Based on the survey, Nintendo’s Mario Kart, is the game most people report having a positive influence on their relationships. Call of Duty, a first-person shooter, and Skyrim, an open world, role-playing game, round out the top three.

Of the 1000 respondents, nearly 52% of gamers aged 18 to 24 say video games have had a positive influence on their relationships. However, as respondents get older this favorable view trends downward. Less than 10% of those surveyed who were over the age of 55 had the same positive view.

“Romantic partners from the millennial generation grew up with video games as a large part of their lives. Therefore, gaming is simply more natural and accepted. Whereas with older generations, a partner who played video games was perceived as juvenile and irresponsible,” according to Gaskin.

Not all video games will give you a happily ever after with your partner though. Fortnight has caused at least 200 divorces according to the latest survey results.

Only 42 of the 1000 respondents said gaming led to a breakup. So even if you are arguing about gaming in your relationship today, never fear—there is still a 96% chance you will make it to the next level. So keep throwing those banana peels on the road—someone will eventually fall for you.