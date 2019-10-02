A large black spot on Jupiter was discovered

Jupiter’s volcanically active moon Io casts its shadow on the planet.

(NASA) – A NASA space mission identified a large black spot on Jupiter. It turned out to be a moon shadow.

The shadow is from Jupiter’s volcanically active moon, Io, eclipsing the sun, just like our moon does on Earth. The spot measured 2,200 miles wide, roughly the distance between New York City and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, has several moons that frequently eclipse the sun because of the size of the planet and the fact that Jupiter is not “highly tilted” compared to its orbit, according to NASA.

The photo was taken by NASA’s solar-powered spacecraft Juno on September 11 during its 22nd full orbit of Jupiter. The spacecraft has been in use since 2011 and entered its initial 53-day orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016.