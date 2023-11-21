SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents will be joining the millions of people taking part in the Thanksgiving holiday, with heaping helpings of food being met with the familiar faces of friends and family all across the world. But those who are hosting the holiday fun might want to think twice before using certain City services. So, what’s closing for Thanksgiving?

Several City operations will be closed on Thanksgiving, including major services such as trash pickup. Here’s a list of the City services and operations that will be closed, courtesy of the City of San Angelo:

Trash pickup (delayed one day)

Landfill (hours will resume Friday, Nov. 24)

Fort Concho

Women, Infants & Children offices (closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 24)

May City offices and locations will be closed for both Thanksgiving Day and the day immediately following it. Here’s a list of the offices closing on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

Water billing offices

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Parks and Recreation offices

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

McNease Convention Center

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

San Angelo Animal Shelter

City offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 27.