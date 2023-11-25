SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Every year during the Christmas season, the little town of Miles, Texas — nestled away just 20 minutes from San Angelo — comes to life with a flurry of Christmas festivities, all thanks to Cobblestone Christmas.

Celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 25, this year, Cobblestone Christmas saw the entire town take to the red-brick road of Main Street to see the sights, shop for Christmas from other Concho Valley vendors and take part in some good ol’ small-town festive fun.

Though many of the local establishments were open during their usual hours, other small businesses lined the sidewalks of Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to sell their goods to passersby.

Saint Nick himself also made a stop at Miles this year, sitting in the warmth of the Cobblestone Coffee House from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for kids to share their Christmas wishes and for families to take photos.

Also taking place during Cobblestone Christmas was the Wine, Beer and Spirit Festival. Sponsored by the Texas Forts Trail organization, locals got the chance to sample beverages crafted by several wineries and brewing companies from across Texas, with some of the companies even coming right from San Angelo.

Several other smaller happened during Cobblestone Christmas as well, including a gingerbread house contest, a Christmas canvas painting, a downtown movie night and a parade featuring several vehicles decked in Christmas lights.