SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents ready to ring in the Christmas festivities will be gathering in front of the Mayer Museum at 2501 W. Ave. N. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for Angelo State University’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 4 p.m. Several activities and accommodations will be available for event-goers to enjoy, including the following:

Holiday Pops Concert by the ASU Symphony Orchestra, Chorale and Mariachi Los Pastores

Synthetic ice-skating rink

Inflatable bounce houses

Christmas ornament, greeting card and cookie decorating stations

Photo opportunities with Santa and ASU mascots Roscoe, Bella and Dominic

Free refreshments, including cookies and hot chocolate

The lighting of ASU’s 26-foot-tall tree will take place at sundown, which is approximately 6:30 p.m. The tree will remain on display throughout the holiday season.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a can of soup to support the ASU Ram Pantry, an initiative that provides ASU students with non-perishable food items and toiletries at no cost.

A cart shuttle service will be available to transport participants to the event space from the Mayer Administration Building and Houston Harte University Center parking lots. For pedestrian safety, a one-block section of Johnson Street between W. Avenue N and Vanderventer Avenue will be blocked off, and traffic will have to detour for the duration of the ASU activities.

The lighting takes place on the same day as ASU’s participation in the annual “GivingTuesday” global fundraising movement. As part of the movement, ASU will be accepting online donations that will go toward the Ram Family Student Scholarship throughout the day on Nov. 28. Donations will also be accepted in person at the Christmas Tree Lighting.

This year’s goal is to reach at least 300 donations to the Ram Family Student Scholarship, which is otherwise funded primarily by ASU students. The ASU Foundation has also pledged to match the first $5,000 in total donations.