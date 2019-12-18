ALERT: holiday shipping deadlines

SAN ANGELO, TX – As the week before Christmas kicks off and many people under stress, thousands of San Angelo packages are being sent with UPS. With many mail carrier options available from the United States Postal Service and FedEx, there are a lot of pricing and timing factors to keep in mind.

“If you can have your packages to us here at UPS,” explained San Angelo UPS Store owner Lorry Minor, “we’re open until 7 p.m. by Wednesday, December 18, you still have some reasonable options with ground or 3-day air shipping. If you wait until December 19 or December 20 which is this Friday, which is coming up really fast, then you’re going to have to go air service. And air service of course is more expensive.”

Minor also says to look at options to deliver to a store or post office to curb theft, and be mindful of the weather at your shipping destination. Last year in total over two billion packages shipped in the United States for the holidays. This year, San Angelo is braced for its share of the workload.