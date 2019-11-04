Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Columnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie
Angelo State University honors students to present research at national conference
Appeals court agrees Trump tax returns can be turned over
White House lawyer defies impeachment subpoena
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Season Pass Ep. 12: Ozona, Eden secure championship spots; No. 18 Belles start new streak
Top Stories
KLST Player of the Week: Kevan Covarrubiaz keeps Eldorado soaring
Rams host Fall World Series
WATCH LIVE: Midwestern State at Tarleton State football
HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas Baptist downs Angelo State in heartbreaking fashion
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Golden Globes to honor TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres
Top Stories
Ta-Nehisi Coates’ debut novel among Carnegie Medal finalists
Australian publisher appeals Rush’s defamation payout
Olivia Newton-John’s final ‘Grease’ ensemble fetches $405K
‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ is No. 1, but it’s no winner
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Submit your display! 31 Days of Lights
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
HEB Feast of Sharing: free rides from CVT
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays
4 tips for safe holiday cooking
Smart holiday shopping with credit cards
How to set a budget for holiday spending
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
Tips for staying healthy through the holidays
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Best homemade pie crust recipe
The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays
Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
Monday 11.4 Forecast
Video
KLST Player of the Week: Kevan Covarrubiaz keeps Eldorado soaring
Video
Season Pass Ep. 12: Ozona, Eden secure bids to district championship; No. 18 Belles start new streak
Video
Operation Kids at Goodfellow Air Force Base
Video
MENUDO COOK-OFF
Video
ALL SOULS DAY
Video
Feast of Sharing
Video
BEAUX AND BELLE INTRODUCTION
Video
KSAN Weather
Video
Rams host Fall World Series
Video
KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday November 3, 2019
Video
KSAN Weather at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KSAN Weather at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday November 3, 2019
Video
KSAN Weather at 10:00 p.m.
Video
HIGLIGHTS: No. 18 Belles sweep Pioneers
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas Baptist downs Angelo State in heartbreaking fashion
Video
KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday November 2, 2019
Video
Trending Stories
11/4/19 Jail Log
State Amendment Propositions on the November 5th Voting Ballot
11/1/19 Jail Log
Quiz time! What is the difference between 6-man and 11-man football?
Early voting for the November 5, 2019 election begins October 21