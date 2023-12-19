HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With Christmas around the corner, many are anticipating unwrapping gifts under the tree.

While cinema has led us to believe that most American families open their gifts in the morning after waiting all night for Santa, Latinos seem to stray from that.

So, what is the more common tradition?

ValleyCentral took to social media to ask viewers the question, “When do you open your Christmas gifts?” Here are the results.

49.4%, or 76 out of 154 of our viewers, voted they open their gifts at midnight on Christmas Eve.

50.6%, or 78 out of 154 of our viewers, voted they open their gifts on Christmas Day.

Our ValleyCentral anchors Daisy Martinez, Adam Cardona, Jeremiah Marshall and Marco Ramirez chimed into the debate.

Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

Martinez and Cardona said they are accustomed to celebrating on Christmas Eve and opening their gifts at midnight.

Martinez said, “it is like a whole party, you dress up nice, spend time with family, eat lots of food and have a good time.”

Marshall and Ramirez said traditionally they wait until Christmas morning to open their gifts.

Ramirez recalls the times he would wake up early in the morning with his family to unwrap their Christmas presents.

While people in the Rio Grande Valley seem to have pretty split holiday traditions when it comes to gift opening, this poll proves there is no set way to celebrate with the ones you love.