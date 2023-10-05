SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tired of locked doors and “closed” signs ruining your Columbus Day plans? We’ve got you covered.

Columbus Day occurs on the second Monday of October each year, with 2023’s date set for Monday, Oct. 9. As a federal holiday, Columbus Day often sees businesses and local government offices close in order to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ historic arrival to the Americas.

The City of San Angelo has already stated that its offices will be closed in observance of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that coincides with Columbus Day meant to celebrate Indigenous Americans, their history and their culture. But what are the offices, and what else is closing? Here’s a list of what we have so far:

Closed

All SAISD schools

Animal services, including the animal shelter (in case of an emergency, call the after-hours emergency line at 325-657-4315)

City Hall and the Community Development Building

City Hall Annex, including water billing

All Tom Green County libraries

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Parks and Recreation offices

The San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Women, Children & Infant Care office

Select businesses throughout San Angelo (varies)

Open

Trash services

Fort Concho (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided tours)

Select businesses throughout San Angelo (varies)

City offices will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 10.