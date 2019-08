Ian Rook says the realization that the home is so close to being finished, it's nearly indescribable. Operation Finally Home along with Biggerstaff Homes and the San Angelo Home Builders Association teamed up to provide the mortgage free home to the veteran and his family.

Now, the studs of the home are in place, and the family came out to read the notes of love left by their new community. U.S. Army private first class Ian Rook performed a variety of jobs during his Afghanistan deployment including rifleman, driver and brigade radio operator. A late-night walk on the airfield near base changed his life when they came under rocket fire. Rook ended up with a broken back and injured hips which weren't detected until he returned home, along with suffering from PTSD and nerve damage.