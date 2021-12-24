Santa has once again begun his journey around the world on Christmas Eve. Delivering toys to good girls and boys.

If you want to keep up with where Santa is at, then follow along on this page to get updates on his location. Our fine team of Meteorologists will be tracking Santa and bringing you updates on his whereabouts throughout the evening.

Be sure to check back often, so you will know when Santa is on his way to our part of Texas.

10:43 AM CST – Update on Santa: Santa left the North Pole early this morning around 5 AM, with his sleigh loaded up with toys and gifts. Santa has already visited Australia, Japan, and Shanghai China, but still has a lot of his journey left to go. Recently Satna was spotted heading towards New Delhi and the Taj Mahal.