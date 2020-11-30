Sweet 16: Vote in round two of our holiday movie bracket

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — It’s the great debate this time of year: What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land?

Last week, we launched a 32-movie bracket to settle the score. We’re saying goodbye to movies like “Home Alone 2,” “Jingle Jangle,” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” after the flicks failed to make it past the first round.

With more than 170,000 votes cast, we’re now down to the top 16 holiday films.

Over the next three weeks, you’ll be able to make your round-by-round picks until only one movie emerges as the GOAT of the Christmas movie genre. Round two of the bracket closes at the end of the week, so select your favorites while you still can!

Make your “sweet 16” picks and then share this survey with your family and friends!

On mobile and unable to see the bracket? Click here!

Check back on Monday mornings to see which movies will advance to the next round. Voting in round three of the top 8 movies opens at Monday, December 7 at 4am CT.

