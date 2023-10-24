SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Halloween season can be a scary time, and not for the festive reasons. For those looking to venture outside to fill their candy bags or stay home and enjoy the Halloween fun, here are a few safety tips courtesy of San Angelo’s finest.

The San Angelo Police Department has provided the community with a full list of helpful advice and good rules of thumb for anyone out and about during the big night or beyond. Here’s all that they’ve stated thus far:

Stay visible by utilizing a flashlight, glowsticks or by incorporating reflective material into your costume.

Walk on the correct side of the roadway (walking against the flow of traffic) and utilize sidewalks when applicable.

Trick or treat in groups with at least one adult present.

Only go to homes that are being visited by other trick-or-treaters and have their outside lights on.

Allow an adult to look over your candy before consuming it.

Attend local “Trunk or Treats” as they tend to take place in areas where vehicle traffic is restricted and children can trick or treat safely.

The SAPD also reminds the public that the City has no designated time for trick-or-treating, leaving it up to each individual and family to decide. Plan accordingly!

Meanwhile, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has offered some advice for the decorators out there as well as for those who wish to dress like things that go bump in the night. Here’s its safety tips:

Leave pumpkin carving to the adults. Child helpers can grab a spoon and scoop out the inside or use a marker to trace the design.

Battery-operated lights or glow sticks are recommended for decorations and are the safest option.

Use a ladder when hanging or removing decorations, and only use lights tested for safety by a recognized testing laboratory.

Wear a costume that fits, and avoid overly long or baggy costumes to prevent trips and falls.

The sheriff’s office also encourages those looking for more safety information regarding Halloween to read some of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s online literature.

“Halloween can be a safe and enjoyable evening for all with some preparation, communication and diligence,” Sheriff Nick Hanna said. “Of course, we will be on patrol and available to you and your children if you need us. As always, dial 911 in case of an emergency.”