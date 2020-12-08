San Angelo Central Jazz Band to play at The Farmer’s Market Pavilion Tuesday Evening

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tonight’s concert, part of the Concho Christmas Celebration December Concerts will be the San Angelo Central Jazz Band.

The San Angelo Central Jazz Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, 609 S. Oakes Street.

Park and enjoy the festive music selections with your family and friends in your vehicle.

Courtesy: Concho Christmas Celebration

More Stories for you

• San Angelo ISD partners with San Angelo Area Foundation for San Angelo READS! Literacy Initiative Launch

Photo Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD is excited to announce we…

• San Angelo Symphony offering digital holiday concert access from home

SAN ANGELO, Texas – You can hear the sounds of the season from the safety of your own home. Due to the ongoing…

• How you can help during the holidays: Volunteer at the Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and stock Blessing Boxes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many San Angeloans will be struggling over the holidays. The need has increased due to the …

• City reports 113 new positive cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths for December 7, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from c…

• Fort to host Christmas concert at stables

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Community Band will hold a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3 p.m. to…