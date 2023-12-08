SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Part of the holiday season includes a familiar sound you might know: the chime of the Salvation Army Red Kettle ringers. This year, the bell ringers are encouraging San Angelo residents to give back.

David Winburne says he’s been ringing for over 20 years.

“I got into it the first year, and I got inspired by the people that give, and especially in San Angelo,” Winburne said. “They really give, and the younger kids will come up to you and put something in the kettle and go off skipping. It’s just really amazing.”

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents to donate, stating that a little bit goes a long way.

“If they pass me going in, they think about it in the store shopping, and they come out, even if they just give a quarter,” Winburne said. “If everybody in San Angelo gives a quarter, think of the money: 100-and-something-thousand times a quarter, I don’t know what that is. But even a dollar, that’d be well over $100,000, you know? And it’s going to a good cause, our community. It’s all local.”

Whether it’s hot or cold, Winburne says he’ll continue to ring as long as he can. He says he’s inspired by those who give and care about the cause.

“To see the people that I’ve known all through the years, that I haven’t thought or seen of in a while,” Winburne said. “This year, I see people that say ‘Hey man!’ I may not recognize them, but they’ll recognize me, and then they tell me who they are, and I recognize them, and that inspires me too.”

The Salvation Army also encourages donors to utilize its digital option by using a QR code found at the Red Kettles.