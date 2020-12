SAN ANGELO, Texas - On December 10, 2020, the Word of Life Praise Team, in coordination with Concho Christmas Celebration, sent out a media release informing the community of San Angelo about their upcoming holiday concert.

With COVID-19 causing many events to be cancelled for the 2020 holiday season, The Word of Life Praise Team has decided to step up to the challenge and bring the community of San Angelo a little holiday spirit that they can enjoy right from their own vehicle!