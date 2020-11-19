How to keep Alexa from ruining the surprise when gifts are delivered

(NEXSTAR) – Alexa is a devoted assistant who never sleeps and is at the ready to announce the day’s news, weather and many other things – but when it comes to stealthy gift deliveries, sometimes less is more.

Imagine hanging out with the kids at home when Alexa blurts out that a plush new dog bed – perfect for the puppy they don’t yet know about – has arrived.

Don’t worry, those blown surprises can be avoided thanks to a setting in the Alexa app. Follow these steps and you can preserve your children’s – and spouse’s – moment of joy:

Open the Alexa app

Access Settings

Select Notifications

Open Amazon Shopping

Find the section “Let Alexa say or show titles for items you’ve ordered” and uncheck “For items in delivery updates.” Some users may not have to open Amazon Shopping and instead simply toggle off Alexa and Dash shopping notifications.

You may want to test out the new settings by saying, “Alexa, where’s my stuff” to see what happens. If the response is limited to delivery and purchase dates, you should be good to go.

So before all those Black Friday deals start showing up on the doorstep, take some time to adjust Alexa’s settings to make sure that perfect present will remain a surprise.

