SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season is upon us and Christmas decorating has officially begun. For many families, picking out the perfect Christmas tree is an annual tradition and for those who want a live tree this year, here is where to buy one and how to care for it all month long.

Where to buy live Christmas trees:

Olive Nursery 3402 Sherwood Way

The Home Depot 4363 W Houston Harte Expy

Lowe’s Home Improvement 5301 Sherwood Way

Tractor Supply Co. 3150 N Bryant Blvd

Scherz Landscape Co 2225 Knickerbocker R



The Texas Farm Bureau has these tips for how to care for your fresh-cut Christmas tree: